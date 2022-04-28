Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $6,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VXF traded up $3.04 on Thursday, hitting $152.78. The stock had a trading volume of 618,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,597. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $148.00 and a 52-week high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.