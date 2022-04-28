Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 118.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,655 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,721 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $7,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Fortinet by 165.5% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 3,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Fortinet by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 136,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,899,000 after purchasing an additional 16,464 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Fortinet by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,371,000 after purchasing an additional 18,226 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its position in Fortinet by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,802 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTNT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Fortinet from $362.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.00.

NASDAQ FTNT traded up $8.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $308.65. 1,192,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,333. The company has a market cap of $49.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.15. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.78 and a 12-month high of $371.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $320.22 and a 200 day moving average of $322.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $963.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.75 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total value of $989,257.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total transaction of $537,612.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,838 shares of company stock worth $3,386,127. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

