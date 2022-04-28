Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $18.36 Million Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 150.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 903,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542,922 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.23% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $18,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FPE. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,719,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,179,000 after acquiring an additional 760,174 shares during the period. River & Mercantile LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile LLC now owns 124,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares during the period. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $992,000. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 193,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 118,190 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,460,000.

Shares of FPE traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.32. 2,663,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,372,184. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.90 and its 200 day moving average is $19.74. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $18.22 and a 1-year high of $20.76.

