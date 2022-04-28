Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $20.39 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 266,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $20,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 187,897,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,112,965,000 after acquiring an additional 741,796 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 49,559,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,722,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,241 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,262,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,995,000 after acquiring an additional 457,650 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,496,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,072,000 after acquiring an additional 809,891 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $4.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.58. 20,952,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,177,025. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRK. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.69.

About Merck & Co., Inc. (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.