Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $5.82 Million Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $5,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 20.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AZN shares. DZ Bank raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($114.71) to £110 ($140.20) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($127.45) to £120 ($152.94) in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £102 ($130.00) to £111 ($141.47) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7,223.13.

NASDAQ:AZN traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,943,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,521,371. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $50.66 and a 1 year high of $71.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.26 and a 200-day moving average of $60.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.30 billion, a PE ratio of 477.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,378.67%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

