Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $6.51 Million Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,116,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $850,678,000 after purchasing an additional 538,656 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,526,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,942,000 after purchasing an additional 311,548 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 580,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,095,000 after acquiring an additional 260,031 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2,303.2% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 211,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,891,000 after acquiring an additional 202,404 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,664,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.50.

Shares of ITW stock traded up $4.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $202.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,111,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,220. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $195.25 and a one year high of $249.81. The company has a market capitalization of $63.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

