Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $6.82 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 58.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,610 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,926,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 56,912 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,607,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 316,399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $203,514,000 after buying an additional 6,608 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTU traded up $26.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $444.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,790,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,491. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.73 billion, a PE ratio of 56.88, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.12. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.66 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $468.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $554.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Intuit from $770.00 to $674.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Intuit from $725.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $613.95.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

