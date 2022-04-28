Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $71.25 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 1.1% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $71,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $8.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $254.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,899,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,765. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $244.16 and a one year high of $311.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $264.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.91.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

