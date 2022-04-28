Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 154,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,263 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $8,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FMB. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 908.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000.

NASDAQ:FMB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.43. 297,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,077. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $51.35 and a 52 week high of $57.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.41.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

