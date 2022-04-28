Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 441,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,326 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.25% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $22,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 372.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Element Wealth LLC grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth about $78,000.

RDVY stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,090,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,429. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.97. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%.

