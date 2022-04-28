Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $7,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

IJT traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $116.30. 209,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,952. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.62. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $113.30 and a 52-week high of $144.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.221 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

