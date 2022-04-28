Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 16,132 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,977 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,132 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $32,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 236.8% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Visa by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $6.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $220.66. The stock had a trading volume of 10,798,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,009,519. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $186.67 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $422.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.94.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on V. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.48.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

