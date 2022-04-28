Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,521 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.31% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $24,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HDV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $387,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 193,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,106 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.86. 863,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,982. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.04. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.48 and a fifty-two week high of $110.91.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.