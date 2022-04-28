Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 193,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,406 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $26,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,819 shares of company stock worth $16,155,094 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $156.31. 7,402,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,892,797. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $276.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. Bank of America boosted their target price on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.73.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

