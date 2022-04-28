Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 659,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,186 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $53,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV stock traded up $1.26 on Thursday, hitting $75.99. 2,681,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.84.

