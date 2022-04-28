Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,554 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.16% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $7,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,914,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,161,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,514,000 after buying an additional 643,631 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,477,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 26.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,861,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,727,000 after buying an additional 386,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,329,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,406,000 after buying an additional 320,030 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $47.84. 593,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,921. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.70. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $54.42.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

