Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.49

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$6.49 and last traded at C$6.55, with a volume of 32840 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.59.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.06, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$457.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77.

About Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A)

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

