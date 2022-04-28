Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.49

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$6.49 and last traded at C$6.55, with a volume of 32840 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.59.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.06, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$457.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77.
About Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A)
See Also
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
- Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.