Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Posts Earnings Results

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 30.73%.

Shares of NASDAQ SYBT traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,570. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 1-year low of $45.92 and a 1-year high of $67.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,448,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 12,409 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,399,000 after acquiring an additional 41,864 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 446.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 13,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. 50.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SYBT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

About Stock Yards Bancorp (Get Rating)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company and SYB Insurance Company, Inc that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, Indiana, and Ohio. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.