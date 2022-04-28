Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Posts Earnings Results

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 30.73%.
Shares of NASDAQ SYBT traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,570. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 1-year low of $45.92 and a 1-year high of $67.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.75.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on SYBT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.
Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company and SYB Insurance Company, Inc that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, Indiana, and Ohio. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.
