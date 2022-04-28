StockNews.com Upgrades MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MSM. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.17.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $83.61 on Monday. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $74.20 and a fifty-two week high of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.66.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The firm had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $1,275,032.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 31,635 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $2,720,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,073 shares of company stock worth $4,702,915. 28.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSM. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 588.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 401.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter valued at $59,000. 75.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile (Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.