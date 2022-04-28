Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The health services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $258.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.06 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 4.87%. Strategic Education’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS.

Strategic Education stock traded down $3.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.07. 4,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,736. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.53. Strategic Education has a fifty-two week low of $48.01 and a fifty-two week high of $83.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 104.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Strategic Education has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.20.

In related news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman purchased 13,001 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.24 per share, with a total value of $783,180.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 20,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,120,405.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,194 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,556 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Strategic Education by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,957 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,883 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Strategic Education by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,154 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Strategic Education by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,637 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 16,334 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

