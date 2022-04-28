Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE SMFG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.93. 2,415,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,764,117. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.77. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $7.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.84.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 17.50%. On average, research analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMFG. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 288.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,719.2% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

