Sunoco LP (SUN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.83 on May 19th

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.8255 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th.

Sunoco has a payout ratio of 67.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sunoco to earn $5.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.7%.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Sunoco stock opened at $41.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Sunoco has a one year low of $33.95 and a one year high of $46.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.77 and a 200-day moving average of $41.34.

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 67.88%. Sunoco’s revenue was up 94.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sunoco will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

SUN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Sunoco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunoco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Sunoco by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunoco by 178.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sunoco during the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Sunoco by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.66% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.