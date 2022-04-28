SuperFarm (SUPER) Achieves Market Cap of $206.58 Million

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. One SuperFarm coin can now be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00001304 BTC on popular exchanges. SuperFarm has a total market capitalization of $206.58 million and approximately $17.67 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SuperFarm alerts:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003534 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000636 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 72.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000084 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00012787 BTC.

About SuperFarm

SuperFarm (SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 402,410,904 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperFarm Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperFarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperFarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SuperFarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperFarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.