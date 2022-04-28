Superior Group of Companies (SGC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $142.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.68 million. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 15.90%. On average, analysts expect Superior Group of Companies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

Shares of SGC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,723. The company has a market cap of $264.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.29 and a 200 day moving average of $21.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Superior Group of Companies has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $27.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 28.24%.

SGC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Superior Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research raised shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Superior Group of Companies by 61.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 191.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.12% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Group of Companies (Get Rating)

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and healthcare facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.