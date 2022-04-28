SuperLauncher Price Hits $0.36 on Major Exchanges (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. In the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. SuperLauncher has a market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $6,023.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperLauncher coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000920 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00043273 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,920.71 or 0.07366180 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000161 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00051398 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

SuperLauncher Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,183,354 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

