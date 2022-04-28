Suretly (SUR) Price Hits $0.35 on Exchanges

Suretly (SUR) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Suretly has a market cap of $82,548.07 and $423.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Suretly has traded flat against the dollar. One Suretly coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000556 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00031887 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00101114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Suretly Coin Profile

SUR is a coin. It was first traded on August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 coins. The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com . Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Suretly Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars.

