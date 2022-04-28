SushiSwap Price Hits $2.99 on Top Exchanges (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. In the last week, SushiSwap has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. SushiSwap has a market cap of $380.35 million and $149.14 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SushiSwap coin can currently be purchased for $2.99 or 0.00007627 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00032445 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.41 or 0.00100553 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

SushiSwap Coin Profile

SushiSwap is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 241,793,302 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org . SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

