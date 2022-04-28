Susquehanna Bancshares Boosts Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $73.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DVN. Bank of America downgraded Devon Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $51.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Devon Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.85.

Shares of DVN opened at $58.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $65.45.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.92%.

In other news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 9,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total value of $529,614.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $1,128,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,251 shares of company stock worth $9,827,922. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

