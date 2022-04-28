Susquehanna Bancshares Boosts Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target to $71.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Susquehanna Bancshares from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on OXY. Barclays increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered Occidental Petroleum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Occidental Petroleum from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.42.

OXY stock opened at $55.59 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $63.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.06.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In other news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vicki A. Hollub purchased 14,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $798,101.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 91.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,955 shares in the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

