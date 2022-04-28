Susquehanna Bancshares Boosts Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target to $34.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $24.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Range Resources from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Range Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Range Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Range Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Range Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.21.

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $30.83 on Monday. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $34.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.12.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. Range Resources had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Range Resources will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas exploration company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,194.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 143,642 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 48,203 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,091 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

