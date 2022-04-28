Susquehanna Downgrades Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) to Neutral

Susquehanna lowered shares of Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Susquehanna currently has $32.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $26.00.

CTRA has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.69.

NYSE CTRA opened at $28.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of -0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.94. Coterra Energy has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $31.42.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 33.58%. The business’s revenue was up 387.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Christopher Clason sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $270,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas E. Jorden acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.17 per share, for a total transaction of $926,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,385 shares of company stock valued at $3,825,792 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

