Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $115.25

Shares of Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $115.25 and last traded at $121.87, with a volume of 13603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Suzuki Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Suzuki Motor alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.80 and a 200 day moving average of $158.32.

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Suzuki Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzuki Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.