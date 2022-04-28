Swiss National Bank Cuts Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,024,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 167,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.38% of Southern worth $276,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Southern by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 173,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 109,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Southern by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 100,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after buying an additional 25,127 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 45,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO opened at $73.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.55 and its 200-day moving average is $67.12. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.12 and a one year high of $77.24. The firm has a market cap of $77.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 116.81%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $506,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 100,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $7,005,350.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 332,516 shares of company stock valued at $23,808,569. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

