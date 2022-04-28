Swiss National Bank Decreases Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,273,623 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 89,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.38% of Amphenol worth $198,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,654,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 103,290 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,730,000 after buying an additional 53,200 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 393.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 14,632 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,969 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 242,067 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,726,000 after buying an additional 52,440 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.90.

Shares of APH stock opened at $70.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $64.13 and a 52 week high of $88.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.51.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.50%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

