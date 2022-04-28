Swiss National Bank Decreases Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 990,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $134,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 1,279.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 202.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $139.95 on Thursday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.75 and a 52-week high of $145.62. The stock has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.92 and its 200 day moving average is $132.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.38.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

