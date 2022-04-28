Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 785,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.38% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $133,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 139.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 14,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $2,224,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,217 shares of company stock valued at $20,447,149 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $175.40 on Thursday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $135.50 and a one year high of $187.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.22.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 46.26%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AJG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.59.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

