Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Gartner were worth $106,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,979 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $301,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.08, for a total transaction of $297,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Gartner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.50.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $288.78 on Thursday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.53 and a 1-year high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $290.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.58.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 149.70% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.