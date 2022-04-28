Swiss National Bank Grows Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 88.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 533,600 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 250,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in SEA were worth $119,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in SEA by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,456,202 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $325,767,000 after buying an additional 312,850 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SEA by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,274 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SEA by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 99,730 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $22,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEA by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of SEA by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,583,447 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $354,232,000 after buying an additional 156,144 shares during the period. 98.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Macquarie cut their price objective on SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SEA in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $196.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on SEA from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on SEA from $370.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.33.

Shares of SE stock opened at $84.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $80.88 and a twelve month high of $372.70. The company has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.62.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 36.72% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

