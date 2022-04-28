Swiss National Bank Has $116.85 Million Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 619,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $116,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 820.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.23.

In other news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $511,611.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SWK opened at $126.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.54. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $136.62 and a one year high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 30.56%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

