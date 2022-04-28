Swiss National Bank Has $120.87 Million Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.38% of Zebra Technologies worth $120,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Indie Asset Partners LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

ZBRA opened at $371.11 on Thursday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $370.14 and a fifty-two week high of $615.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $407.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $499.91.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 18.37 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $535.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $539.14.

About Zebra Technologies (Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.