Swiss National Bank Has $196.03 Million Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,051,955 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 48,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.38% of Cadence Design Systems worth $196,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 8,301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 173,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,230,000 after buying an additional 46,050 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,155,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,032,000 after buying an additional 56,368 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $12,661,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,524,000. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 12,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total transaction of $1,897,431.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.80, for a total transaction of $6,192,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 652,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,956,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 206,043 shares of company stock valued at $31,402,794. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

CDNS opened at $155.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.55. The stock has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $192.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.63 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 23.29%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on CDNS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.58.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

