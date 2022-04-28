Swiss National Bank Has $318.91 Million Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 489,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.27% of Charter Communications worth $318,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Charter Communications by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,623,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,529,000 after purchasing an additional 631,800 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in Charter Communications by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,100,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,358,000 after purchasing an additional 356,510 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,888,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,693,000 after purchasing an additional 450,710 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 885,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,221,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 862,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,368,000 after buying an additional 380,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $482.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.94. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $479.45 and a 52-week high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $559.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $617.54.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $805.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $830.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $770.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $847.00 to $792.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $745.72.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

