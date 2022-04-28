Swiss National Bank Lowers Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 552,311 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $99,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 49.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

EXPE stock opened at $187.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a PE ratio of -81.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.13 and its 200 day moving average is $180.07. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $136.77 and a one year high of $217.72.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.92) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.85.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Kern acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $167.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,175 shares of company stock worth $25,666,576. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group Profile (Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.