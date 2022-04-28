Swiss National Bank Raises Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,663,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 885,829 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.55% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $262,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 46.1% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 28,753,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,870,961,000 after buying an additional 9,070,375 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,392,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,461,813,000 after buying an additional 2,308,635 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 10.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,425,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,201,205,000 after buying an additional 1,815,107 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 15,391,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,107,255,000 after buying an additional 115,700 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,386,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $939,236,000 after buying an additional 123,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CP opened at $72.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $64.37 and a 12 month high of $84.22. The company has a market cap of $67.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.69.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 18.10%.

CP has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.19.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

