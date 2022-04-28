Swiss National Bank Sells 116,100 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,073,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 116,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.38% of Dominion Energy worth $241,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 36,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 6,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 9,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 7,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

NYSE D opened at $83.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.33 and its 200 day moving average is $79.10.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.6675 dividend. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

D has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.25.

About Dominion Energy (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.