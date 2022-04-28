Swiss National Bank Sells 21,400 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,284,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of NIO worth $104,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NIO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in NIO during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIO by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

Shares of NIO opened at $17.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 2.43. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $55.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 37.30% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NIO shares. Citigroup started coverage on NIO in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura decreased their price target on NIO from $67.10 to $51.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NIO from $66.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on NIO from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on NIO in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.70 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.24.

NIO Company Profile (Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.