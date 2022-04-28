Swiss National Bank Sells 305,300 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,753,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 305,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.34% of Kinder Morgan worth $122,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after acquiring an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 29,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 11,034 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,746,633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,221,000 after purchasing an additional 112,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.78.

KMI stock opened at $18.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.39 and its 200 day moving average is $17.38. The stock has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $20.19.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 240.01%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $27,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,833,202 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

