Swiss National Bank Sells 35,900 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 847,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.27% of Republic Services worth $118,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RSG. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Republic Services by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Republic Services by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,434,000 after purchasing an additional 44,875 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Republic Services by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 949,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,416,000 after purchasing an additional 119,526 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in Republic Services by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 22,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Republic Services by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. 58.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services stock opened at $137.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.81. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.46 and a 1-year high of $145.98.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 15.04%. Republic Services’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.54%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.86.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 88,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $116.00 per share, with a total value of $10,276,208.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 710,420 shares of company stock worth $83,099,992 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

