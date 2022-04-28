Swiss National Bank Sells 38,700 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,028,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.31% of Palantir Technologies worth $109,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,751,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,357,000 after purchasing an additional 33,352,359 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,519.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,959,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,547,000 after buying an additional 12,159,128 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 103.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,131,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,194,000 after buying an additional 9,239,417 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 77.3% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,335,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,267,000 after buying an additional 7,557,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $10.75 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29. The stock has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.11 and a beta of 5.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.79.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $432.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.07 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a positive return on equity of 14.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $2,068,956.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 79,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $890,511.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 380,256 shares of company stock valued at $4,365,373. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Palantir Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.