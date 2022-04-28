Swiss National Bank Sells 75,600 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,921,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 75,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $128,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 86,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 106,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $323,571.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $696,158.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,153 shares in the company, valued at $33,399,337.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,029,395 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PEG opened at $70.45 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.96 and a 12-month high of $75.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.89. The company has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently -167.44%.

PEG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.17.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile (Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.